Who is Ian Boggs? All about ‘Predictably Single’ actor

Ian Boggs, who is a rising star in the entertainment industry, is an actor and social media content creator, famed for his expertise in crafting movie-like videos made out of stories that he scripts himself.
The influencer is a renowned personality on TikTok and holds great knowledge of VFX which he incorporates in his videos and contents.
Boggs has also been recently casted in a 2026 romantic comedy drama show Predictably Single.
Here’s everything to know about this rising actor and acclaimed social media personality.
Ian Boggs age:
TikToker Ian Boggs was born on November 11, 1998 in Japan and is 26-year-old as of 2024.
Ian Boggs full name:
The highly-talented actor and influencer Ian Boggs’ full name is Ian Naoto Boggs.
Ian Boggs nationality:
Ian Boggs’ nationality is Japanese. He has spent his life in Japan, Hawaii and Italy. While his mother is also Japanese, Boggs’ father is an American, but grew up in Africa. He also has a younger sister.
Ian Boggs height:
The renowned TikTok and YouTube star’s height is 1.83 meters, which is 6 feet.
Ian Boggs movies:
Ian Boggs movies include Kingdom Hearts: Dream of Another World (2022) in which he played Riku, Major Boba in Ginormo (2023), and played Goman in Epic Career Quest (2023).
The actor has also been casted to play Maxwell in the 2026 tv show Predictably Single.