Entertainment

Who is Ian Boggs? All about ‘Predictably Single’ actor

Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Predictably Single’ actor Ian Boggs

  • by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024
Who is Ian Boggs? All about ‘Predictably Single’ actor
Who is Ian Boggs? All about ‘Predictably Single’ actor

Ian Boggs, who is a rising star in the entertainment industry, is an actor and social media content creator, famed for his expertise in crafting movie-like videos made out of stories that he scripts himself.

The influencer is a renowned personality on TikTok and holds great knowledge of VFX which he incorporates in his videos and contents.

Boggs has also been recently casted in a 2026 romantic comedy drama show Predictably Single.

Here’s everything to know about this rising actor and acclaimed social media personality.

Ian Boggs age:

TikToker Ian Boggs was born on November 11, 1998 in Japan and is 26-year-old as of 2024.

Ian Boggs full name:

The highly-talented actor and influencer Ian Boggs’ full name is Ian Naoto Boggs.

Ian Boggs nationality:

Ian Boggs’ nationality is Japanese. He has spent his life in Japan, Hawaii and Italy. While his mother is also Japanese, Boggs’ father is an American, but grew up in Africa. He also has a younger sister.

Ian Boggs height:

The renowned TikTok and YouTube star’s height is 1.83 meters, which is 6 feet.

Ian Boggs movies:

Ian Boggs movies include Kingdom Hearts: Dream of Another World (2022) in which he played Riku, Major Boba in Ginormo (2023), and played Goman in Epic Career Quest (2023).

The actor has also been casted to play Maxwell in the 2026 tv show Predictably Single.

Benedict Cumberbatch plants kiss on wife Sophie Hunter's cheek at football match
Benedict Cumberbatch plants kiss on wife Sophie Hunter's cheek at football match
Adele breaks down in tears as she bids farewell to Las Vegas residency
Adele breaks down in tears as she bids farewell to Las Vegas residency
Zayn Malik performs 'Pillow Talk’ live for the first time: 'it's good to be back'
Zayn Malik performs 'Pillow Talk’ live for the first time: 'it's good to be back'
Sabrina Carpenter rejected for role on 'The Conners', Whitney Cummings reveals
Sabrina Carpenter rejected for role on 'The Conners', Whitney Cummings reveals
Adele reflects on Taylor Swift’s ErasTour and magic of her performances
Adele reflects on Taylor Swift’s ErasTour and magic of her performances
'Wicked' director Jon M Chu makes unusual plea to cinema viewers
'Wicked' director Jon M Chu makes unusual plea to cinema viewers
Meet Rayna Vallandingham: 'Cobra Kai' actress & taekwondo world record holder
Meet Rayna Vallandingham: 'Cobra Kai' actress & taekwondo world record holder
Cher shares surprising reaction to discovering her real name
Cher shares surprising reaction to discovering her real name
Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams thrill fans with surprise reunion
Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams thrill fans with surprise reunion
Victoria Beckham finally clarifies longstanding rumors about her strict diet
Victoria Beckham finally clarifies longstanding rumors about her strict diet
‘Original Wheel of Fortune’ host Chuck Woolery dies at 83
‘Original Wheel of Fortune’ host Chuck Woolery dies at 83
Liam Payne’s girlfriend breaks silence on disturbing CCTV footage of singer
Liam Payne’s girlfriend breaks silence on disturbing CCTV footage of singer