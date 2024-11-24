Meet Rayna Vallandingham: 'Cobra Kai' actress & taekwondo world record holder

Rayna Vallandingham has been making headlines in the entertainment industry these days for her role as Zara Malik in the Netflix hit series Cobra Kai.
However, Rayna is not just an actress, she is also a Taekwondo world record holder with an unbelievable fourth-degree black belt.
And this is not all, she even appeared in one of the Shawn Mendes' music video and a karate-themed teen film.
Here is everything to know about young sensation, Rayna Vallandingham.
Rayna Vallandingham Age:
Rayna Vallandingham was born on January 18, 2003, and is currently 21 years old, who has accomplished more than most people do in a lifetime, at such a young age.
Rayna Vallandingham’s nationality and parents:
Rayna Vallandingham is an American, who born and grew up in Encinitas, California, with her parents, Jeff Vallandingham and Joty Vallandingham.
Rayna Vallandingham’s height and weight:
Rayna is 5 feet, 2 inches (157 cm) tall and weighed 104 pounds as of now.
Rayna Vallandingham’s early life and martial arts career:
Rayna Vallandingham started her martial arts journey at the young age of 2 and got her first-degree black belt at six.
At the tender age of 8, Rayna became the youngest black belt to win a world championship and even won the Triple Crown at the 2011 World Championships in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Since then, Rayna has added many feathers to her cap in martial arts and has won a total of 13 world competitions to date.
Rayna Vallandingham acting career:
Besides martial arts, Rayna Vallandingham has also proved her metal in acting career.
“Martial Arts is my main passion, and my love for training and acting has stemmed from that,” she told Squatwolf in 2020.
Rayna Vallandingham movies:
Rayna Vallandingham made her acting debut with a karate-themed teen film, Underdog Kids, which was released in 2015.
However, she has not appeared in any films since then.
Rayna Vallandingham in Shawn Mendes’ music video:
Rayna Vallandingham featured in Shawn Mendes' music video for the hit track, Youth, alongside fellow singer-songwriter Khalid, has accumulated millions of views and likes.