Benedict Cumberbatch plants kiss on wife Sophie Hunter's cheek at football match

Benedict Cumberbatch is not shying away to show love to wife Sophie Hunter in public!
The loved-up couple got cozied up while enjoying a football match with their friend Chris Pine in Italy on Sunday.
The trio looked engrossed as they watched the game between Como 1907 and Fiorentina at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in Como.
For the game, the Sherlock Holmes actor opted for a casual look, donning a knitted navy cardigan paired with matching trousers and smart black shoes.
He complemented his look with a black and white houndstooth trench coat and layered scarves.
Meanwhile, Sophie graced an oversized blue coat paired with black boots, pulling her brunette tresses back into an updo.
The Princess Diaries star also looked dapper as always, in a grey and white pinstriped blazer with a long black trench coat thrown over the top.
During the game, Benedict and Sophie packed on PDA as they showed affection for each other, with Benedict planting a kiss on Sophie's cheek.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter tie the knot on February 14, 2015 at an intimate ceremony on the Isle of Wight, soon after announcing pregnancy news.