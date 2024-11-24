Entertainment

'Wicked' director Jon M Chu makes unusual plea to cinema viewers

'Wicked', starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, was released in cinemas November 22, 2024.

  by Web Desk
  November 24, 2024
Wicked director Jon M Chu makes unusual plea to cinema viewers
'Wicked' director Jon M Chu makes unusual plea to cinema viewers

The Wicked director has an unusual plea for cinema viewers!

Jon M. Chu, the director of the recently released film adaptation of the Broadway musical, has asked audiences to make a surprising demand when they see the film in cinemas

Taking to Z (formerly Twitter), Chu complained that cinemas should increase the volume to complement the musical’s sound.

“Tell your movie theater to turn it up to a seven…. I’ve gone to a couple screenings and they are more like a 6.4,” he wrote on X.

Chu further added, “If you want it the way it was intended, seven is the way.”

Soon after his tweet, fans shared similar concerns in the comment section.

One user noted, “Wait I thought the volume was low. This validates it.”

While another added, “I saw it with a bad sound mix in the theater. And then I listened to the soundtrack today and was blown away by the difference. Gotta find a better theater.”

“Tomorrow I'm going to the second screening at another cinema to see the difference, but it's true that in the first one, the volume might have been a bit low for my personal taste,” the third wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans slammed the filmmakers for the bad sound mixing.

“Just say your sound mixing is shit and move it along,” a user wrote.

Another added, “Spent all that money on marketing and promotion just for the sound mixing to be underwhelming.”

Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, was released in cinemas November 22, 2024.

