Entertainment

Adele breaks down in tears as she bids farewell to Las Vegas residency

Adele concluded the final show of her Weekends with Adele residency on Saturday

  • by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024


Adele bids emotional farewell to Las Vegas!

The Hello singer concluded her two-year residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with tribute to loved ones and emotional speech to fans on Saturday, November, 24.

During the final show of her Weekends With Adele concert series on, the 16-time Grammy winner said, “I am so sad that this residency is over and I am so glad That it happened I really really am.”

She added, It got off to such a f****** rocky rocky way, it was one of the worst year’s of my life. I was being punched around, it was horrible and I was told it was career suicide and Vegas would never forgive me for [cancelling] so last minute.”

To note, Adele canceled her gigs less than 24 hours before the first show in 2022, as her half team got Covid.

“I am bursting with pride and I am so proud of myself and so proud of my team, the band, my fans I'm so thankful to Vegas for giving me that second chance,” Adele added.

After the emotional speech, Adele went to Rich Paul, and her son Angelo, and kissed them.

Adele kicked off her Vegas residency in November 2022. 

