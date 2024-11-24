Zayn Malik performs 'Pillow Talk’ live for the first time: 'it's good to be back'

Zayn Malik makes powerful comeback to the stage!
The former One Direction star made his long-awaited return to the stage, with the first ever live performance of his hit track, Pillow Talk.
on Saturday, Malik rocked the stage at Leeds 02 Academy as part of his Stairway To The Sky tour.
“It's good to be back up North," the Dusk Till Dawn singer, who rescheduled some concert dates following bandmate Liam Payne's tragic passing, said to the crowd as he began the concert.
Malik then treated fans with his global hit, Pillow Talk’s live performance for the first time ever
“This might be a pretty decent moment for you all, this is the first time I've ever sang this song live… this song is called 'Pillow Talk,’” he said before the performance.
For the show, Malik opted for a black Tupac T-shirt and grey denim cargo trousers, styled with a red cap.
Zayn Malik also paid a loving to tribute to his late friend at the concert with, a backdrop saying, “Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro,' and a red heart.”
Liam Payne died on October 16, after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.