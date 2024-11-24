Entertainment

Zayn Malik performs 'Pillow Talk’ live for the first time: 'it's good to be back'

Zayn Malik rocked the stage at Leeds 02 Academy as part of his Stairway To The Sky tour on Saturday

  • by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024
Zayn Malik performs Pillow Talk’ live for the first time: its good to be back
Zayn Malik performs 'Pillow Talk’ live for the first time: 'it's good to be back'

Zayn Malik makes powerful comeback to the stage!

The former One Direction star made his long-awaited return to the stage, with the first ever live performance of his hit track, Pillow Talk.

on Saturday, Malik rocked the stage at Leeds 02 Academy as part of his Stairway To The Sky tour.

“It's good to be back up North," the Dusk Till Dawn singer, who rescheduled some concert dates following bandmate Liam Payne's tragic passing, said to the crowd as he began the concert.

Malik then treated fans with his global hit, Pillow Talk’s live performance for the first time ever

“This might be a pretty decent moment for you all, this is the first time I've ever sang this song live… this song is called 'Pillow Talk,’” he said before the performance.

For the show, Malik opted for a black Tupac T-shirt and grey denim cargo trousers, styled with a red cap.

Zayn Malik also paid a loving to tribute to his late friend at the concert with, a backdrop saying, “Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro,' and a red heart.”

Liam Payne died on October 16, after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.

Adele breaks down in tears as she bids farewell to Las Vegas residency
Adele breaks down in tears as she bids farewell to Las Vegas residency
Sabrina Carpenter rejected for role on 'The Conners', Whitney Cummings reveals
Sabrina Carpenter rejected for role on 'The Conners', Whitney Cummings reveals
Adele reflects on Taylor Swift’s ErasTour and magic of her performances
Adele reflects on Taylor Swift’s ErasTour and magic of her performances
Who is Ian Boggs? All about ‘Predictably Single’ actor
Who is Ian Boggs? All about ‘Predictably Single’ actor
'Wicked' director Jon M Chu makes unusual plea to cinema viewers
'Wicked' director Jon M Chu makes unusual plea to cinema viewers
Meet Rayna Vallandingham: 'Cobra Kai' actress & taekwondo world record holder
Meet Rayna Vallandingham: 'Cobra Kai' actress & taekwondo world record holder
Cher shares surprising reaction to discovering her real name
Cher shares surprising reaction to discovering her real name
Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams thrill fans with surprise reunion
Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams thrill fans with surprise reunion
Victoria Beckham finally clarifies longstanding rumors about her strict diet
Victoria Beckham finally clarifies longstanding rumors about her strict diet
‘Original Wheel of Fortune’ host Chuck Woolery dies at 83
‘Original Wheel of Fortune’ host Chuck Woolery dies at 83
Liam Payne’s girlfriend breaks silence on disturbing CCTV footage of singer
Liam Payne’s girlfriend breaks silence on disturbing CCTV footage of singer
Taylor Swift fans exchange sweet bond with Travis Kelce’s dad amid Eras Tour show
Taylor Swift fans exchange sweet bond with Travis Kelce’s dad amid Eras Tour show