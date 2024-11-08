Trending

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed explore streets of Lahore in style

Power couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed serve major couple goals while walking streets of Lahore

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed explore streets of Lahore in style
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed explore streets of Lahore in style 

Hiba Bukhari’s new carousel featuring her husband Arez Ahmed is a sight for sore eyes!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Jaan Nisar actress treated her 2 M followers to their blossoming romance.

The images proved the power couple are head over heels in love with each other while strolling the streets of Lahore hand-in-hand.

In the throwback 11/11 galleried post the lovebirds had their unbreakable bond on display, turning mentor for all couples out there looking to openly love and express.

“Wanted to post these pictures since a long time but today is the day.! Lahore ki sarkon pe.. We look great together Mr. Husband! MashAllah,” the Fitoor star captioned her post.

Soon after the super-cute clicks went viral, their fans thronged the comments section with sheer praise for the pair.

One fan gushed, “One of the best couple in this world.”

“My beautiful lovebirds,” the second effused.

“OMG.. you looking so gorgeous,” wrote another.

“Pretty couple,” expressed the fourth.

For the unversed, Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot back in 2022, are set to welcome their first child very soon. 

Kanye West’s lawsuit takes new turn after he ‘fails to appear’ in court

Kanye West’s lawsuit takes new turn after he ‘fails to appear’ in court
Japan develops world’s first wooden satellite: Details inside

Japan develops world’s first wooden satellite: Details inside
Mahira Khan shares first statement after Lifetime Achievement Award win

Mahira Khan shares first statement after Lifetime Achievement Award win

King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes

King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes

Trending News

King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Mahira Khan shares first statement after Lifetime Achievement Award win
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Ananya Panday shares stunning pictures from friend’s engagement
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Ayeza Khan celebrates son Rayan's 7th birthday with adorable family photos
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ gives ‘Singham Again’ tough box office competition
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Falak Shabir shares secret to ‘happy marriage’ with Sarah Khan
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Shah Rukh Khan recieves death threats following Salman Khan
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Mahira Khan wins Lifetime Achievement Award by UK Parliament
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Salman Khan’s death threat case takes SHOCKING turn with new arrest
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Ayeza Khan's son no longer falls for 'every cake is yours' trick
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Fahad Mustafa reveals major reason behind his success after 'KMKT' ending
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Maya Ali shares heartwarming praise for 'true gem' Hira Mani