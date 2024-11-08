Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed explore streets of Lahore in style 

Hiba Bukhari’s new carousel featuring her husband Arez Ahmed is a sight for sore eyes!
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Jaan Nisar actress treated her 2 M followers to their blossoming romance.
The images proved the power couple are head over heels in love with each other while strolling the streets of Lahore hand-in-hand.
In the throwback 11/11 galleried post the lovebirds had their unbreakable bond on display, turning mentor for all couples out there looking to openly love and express.
“Wanted to post these pictures since a long time but today is the day.! Lahore ki sarkon pe.. We look great together Mr. Husband! MashAllah,” the Fitoor star captioned her post.
Soon after the super-cute clicks went viral, their fans thronged the comments section with sheer praise for the pair.
One fan gushed, “One of the best couple in this world.”
“My beautiful lovebirds,” the second effused.
“OMG.. you looking so gorgeous,” wrote another.
“Pretty couple,” expressed the fourth.
For the unversed, Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot back in 2022, are set to welcome their first child very soon.