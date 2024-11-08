King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes

King Charles met a renowned royal at Windsor Castle amid his wife Queen Camilla's absence due to chest infection.
Charles welcomed Jordan's royal, King Abdullah on Thursday to mark one year of his Majesty's silver jubilee.
On the last of day of his elder son Prince William's South Africa tour, the Royal Family's Instagram account shared two photos of the 75-year-old monarch with Jordan's king.
In the first photo, King Charles looked radiant in a navy suit with a remembrance poppy pin doing all the talking.
While, Abdullah exuded elegance as he also wore a similar kind of navy blue suit with multi-striped tie.
"Earlier this evening The King welcomed King Abdullah II of @rhcjo to Windsor Castle to mark the year of His Majesty’s Silver Jubilee."
Charles added, "His Majesty King Abdullah II, accompanied by The King, inspected a Guard of Honour in The Quadrangle."
Shortly after the post was shared, royal fans started gushing over Charles’ look as one user commented, “Excellent suit Sir’s, but the chocolates go to Charles. The handkerchief, tie & poppy get him across the line first, so best of British luck next time Big A.”
Another praised, “Wow that's pretty cool 25 years of being Jordanian king, and his majesty king charles looks very pip."
King Charles wife Queen Camilla was notably absent from the key event as she was recently suffered from chest infection.