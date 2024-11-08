Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo makes headlines for ordering Donald Trump to remove her song

Donald Trump removes Olivia Rodrigo's 2021 track 'Deja Vu' from his election win video

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo went viral after she told Donald Trump to remove her iconic song from his election win video.

On Wednesday, the Vampire hitmaker recently took at a dig at new President of the United State under the comment section of a reel posted by Team Trump TikTok.

In the viral clip, Trump was celebrating his win against Kamala Harris in the US general elections

Rodrigo's 2021 hit track Deja Vu was playing in the background of the footage as pictures of Trump appeared on screen.

She commented “ew don't use my sound ever again ty” under the viral clip, as per the screenshot posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter).

Olivia Rodrigo makes headlines for ordering Donald Trump to remove her song

However, the comment turned out to be fake but the drivers license singer has been pretty vocal about supporting democratic party.

The Team Trump has seemingly removed the song as “this sound isn't available” message appears whenever a viewer clicks the volume button.

Previously, Rodrigo reposted Harri’s speech in which she sworn to protect “reproductive freedom” by stopping “Donald Trump's extreme abortion bans.”

The bad idea right? artist told THR last month that she completed a mail-in ballot and emphasised on the “importance' of election.

Notably, Rodrigo has not publicly addressed the election results yet.

