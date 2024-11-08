Kanye West’s lawsuit takes new turn after he ‘'fails to appear’ in court

Kanye West has further complicated his legal battle by not attending court session for civil lawsuit filed by former employee.
He was enjoying vacation with wife Bianca Censori for weeks, when he was supposed to give testimony under oath last month.
The American rapper’s ex guard Benjamin Deshon Provo, who worked for his Yeezy fashion brand, has filed a lawsuit for racial discrimination and unfair practices.
Benjamin initiated the legal battle in April, 2024. He claimed that his former boss fired him for refusing to cut his dreadlocks.
Meanwhile, the Vultures 2 hitmaker claimed that his actions were "justified" in a legal response.
The U.S. Sun had seen new court documents which read, "Defendant Kanye West has unilaterally failed to appear for his scheduled deposition on October 28, 2024. It is crucial that Provo's counsel obtain this deposition in a timely manner to ascertain all relevant.”
Benjamin’s lawyers have submitted a new order which will make Kanye sit for the deposition with a hearing set for February 11, 2025 in Los Angeles.
The filing stated, "Provo will also move for an order awarding sanctions against Defendants in the amount of $1,760 to compensate Provo for his time and expenses in litigating the instant motion.”
Kanye West’s new hearing will take place next year.