'Game Changer': Kiara Advani drops new poster ahead of teaser launch event

Kiara Advani has a good news for all the movie-buffs out there!
Makers of Ram Charan and S.Shankar’s highly awaited action drama Game Changer are set to release the teaser on November 9, 2024.
Ahead of the grand teaser launch event taking place in Lucknow, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor shared a scintillating look reveal of herself from the movie in a new poster.
“Swipe to see what's coming,” the Bollywood superstar wrote a suspenseful caption.
The new poster of Game Changer featured the Jugjugg Jeeyo starlet in ultra-glamorous avatar, clubbing the essence of a princess and mermaid in a blue sultry two-piece attire.
Her exquisite bead detailing revealed she surely has an entertaining role in the film. Pinned Straight hair, pearl headgear and high heeled shoes added extra glamour to her look.
Advani’s ardent fans thronged the comments section showcasing mere excitement.
“You’re gonna slay,” one user wrote.
Another shared, “Yayy soo excited for itt.”
“Can’t wait for 10th Jan," another noted.
“Mermaid," gushed the fourth.
Game Changer has been a hot topic of buzz among every cinephile, of not just the amazing cast ensemble but also the anticipation that it would be a massive mood changer.
With Ram Charan in the lead role, the Kabir Singh actress will essay the role of duty-bound IAS officer.
Next, Kiara Advani has War 2 lined up opposite the heartthrob Hrithik Roshan.