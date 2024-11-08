Princess Anne replaces Queen Camilla on key event with King Charles

Princess Anne accompanies brother King Charles III for a huge royal engagement amid Queen Camilla's absence.
The Princess Royal who recently achieved a big milestone made elegant appearance at a grand reception held in honour of the medallists of Paris Olympics 2024 and Paralympics at the Buckingham palace.
For the event, Anne wore a stylish burgundy coat dress, with a cinched in knee-length waist.
The Princess Royal completed her look with a velvet scarf, black gloves, and low-heeled black pumps.
She also wore a remembrance poppy to honour the soldiers died in a war, veterans and their families.
While, the cancer-stricken monarch looked dapper in a pinstripe navy suit, he also rocked a poppy.
Many athletes who attended the reception turned to their Instagram stories to share their selfies from the palace and some of them shared photos holding invitation card by the King and Queen.
A few days prior to the engagement it was that Queen Camilla will skip the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance, as well as the reception as she is suffering from chest infection.