Kim Kardashian new SKIMS campaign starring Kate Hudson gets cancelled

Kim Kardashian has received criticism for being “insensitive” in wake of the tense United States presidential election.
The SKIMS founder collaborated with actress Kate Hudson and her entire family, even her mom Goldie Hawn and brother Oliver Hudson, for the new holiday campaign this week.
On Thursday, The Kardashians star captioned the post, “Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson & Family for SKIMS.”
The ad was shot inside a lavish mansion, in which Kate’s entire family was SKIMS pajamas as they destroy a decadent holiday meal served to them by a butler.
“Merry and matching in our unisex and kids sleep sets. @KateHudson and her family wear our limited edition Cranberry Plaid print,” the post read.
Shortly after the ad was posted, Kim’s fans started trolling her for being “completely out of touch.”
A user wrote, “don’t you have any social awareness? You are so insensitive.”
Another commented, “Another day, another L from her. She’s completely out of touch.”
The new campaign also featured Kate's three children— Ryder Robinson, 20, Bingham, 12, and Rani, five — and her fiance Danny Fujikawa, 38.
Her older brother Oliver, 48, was also part of the collaboration along with his three kids — Wilder, 17, Bodhi, 14, and Rio, 11 — and wife Erinn Bartlett, 51.