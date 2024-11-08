Sports

F1 drivers call out FIA president for ‘his own tone and language’

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Formula One drivers have teamed up against FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem after Max Verstappen received swearing punishment.

The motorsports athletes have demand the governing body to calm down and treat them like grown adults.

On Thursday, the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) released a collective statement over "driver misconduct" on Instagram.

Red Bull's three-time world champion Max was punished for his language in a news conference at the Singapore Grand Prix back in September.

Moreover, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fined for swearing at last month's Mexico City Grand Prix.

The statement read, "We urge the FIA President to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise.

"Further, our members are adults, they do not need to be given instructions via the media, about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewelery and underpants,” it further read.

There have been many instances in the back regarding piercings and jewelery.

Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was caught in a standoff over a nose stud in 2022.

The statement continued, "We have also relayed our concerns about the negative image financial fines bring to the sport. We once again request that the FIA President provide financial transparency and direct, open dialogue with us.”

As per GPDA, the F1 drivers are professionals and they should be treated like one.

