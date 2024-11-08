Trending

Iqra Aziz marks her mother's birthday with heartfelt gesture: 'a day well spent'

Superstar Iqra Aziz was spotted out and about on her mother's birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Iqra Aziz wins hearts as the best daughter for blessing her mother with loads on her birthday !

On Instagram, the Suno Chanda starlet shared a bunch of pictures documenting the fun birthday bells.

In one image, eagle-eyed fans noticed the superstar's mom cutting her birthday cake. 

The second photo showed the mother and daughter duo extending hugs, kisses and having a whale of a time over the birthday outing.

Next happened to be a close up shot of the superstar’s mother, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actress.

Moving on, Aziz was spotted celebrating her mother's day by dining at the finest restaurant where they munched over mouth-watering meals, beverages, black coffee and delights.

What made fans gush was a wrap photo that showed Aziz, her son Kabir Hussain and off course the birthday girl closely embracing each other for a selfie from inside the car.

“Happiest Birthday to my Amma. A day well spent,” the mom- of- one captioned the birthday post.



Shortly after seeing Aziz fully gelled with her family, ardent fans ignited a slew of reactions in the comments section of her post.

One fan penned, “Salams and birthday duas for your mom.”

The second expressed, “Bless her so much! What a daughter you are!”

To note, Iqra Aziz, who exchanged vows with husband Yasir Hussain in 2019, is no stranger sharing tidbits from her day-to-day life. 

