Liam Payne's toxicology results confirm multiple drugs at time of tragic death

Toxicology results for Liam Payne have confirmed the presence of multiple drugs in his system at the time of his tragic fall, with sources indicating he was 'not fully conscious' during the incident.
The press release by the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 14, issued on November 07, disclosed the toxicology finding for the One Direction alum.
The stated in the press releas that Payne’s body had the traces of "alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants.”
"This conclusion was reached after the complete toxicology tests on urine, blood and vitreous humour," the press release revealed.
Prior to this, the sources confirmed to ABC News on October 21, Payne’s partial autopsy revealed that he had "multiple substances in his system" at the time of his death.
The outlet reported that one of the substances found was "pink cocaine," a recreational drug that generally includes a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA — and not necessarily cocaine — per the National Capital Poison Center.
In Payne's hotel room, he had"an improvised aluminum pipe" that used to ingest drugs.
To note, in the same press release, it is revealed that the three people have been arrested and charged in Argentina in connection with Payne's death after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony.