Entertainment

Liam Payne's toxicology results confirm multiple drugs at time of tragic death

The press release disclosed the toxicology finding in the One Direction alum system

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Liam Paynes toxicology results confirm multiple drugs in at time of tragic fall
Liam Payne's toxicology results confirm multiple drugs in at time of tragic fall

Toxicology results for Liam Payne have confirmed the presence of multiple drugs in his system at the time of his tragic fall, with sources indicating he was 'not fully conscious' during the incident.

The press release by the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 14, issued on November 07, disclosed the toxicology finding for the One Direction alum.

The stated in the press releas that Payne’s body had the traces of "alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants.”

"This conclusion was reached after the complete toxicology tests on urine, blood and vitreous humour," the press release revealed.

Prior to this, the sources confirmed to ABC News on October 21, Payne’s partial autopsy revealed that he had "multiple substances in his system" at the time of his death.

The outlet reported that one of the substances found was "pink cocaine," a recreational drug that generally includes a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA — and not necessarily cocaine — per the National Capital Poison Center.

In Payne's hotel room, he had"an improvised aluminum pipe" that used to ingest drugs.

To note, in the same press release, it is revealed that the three people have been arrested and charged in Argentina in connection with Payne's death after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony.

Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle after shocking 'separation'

Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle after shocking 'separation'
Iqra Aziz marks her mother's birthday with heartfelt gesture: 'a day well spent'

Iqra Aziz marks her mother's birthday with heartfelt gesture: 'a day well spent'

F1 drivers call out FIA president for ‘his own tone and language’

F1 drivers call out FIA president for ‘his own tone and language’
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win

World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win

Entertainment News

World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
Olivia Rodrigo makes headlines for ordering Donald Trump to remove her song
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
Kanye West’s lawsuit takes new turn after he ‘fails to appear’ in court
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
Sabrina Carpenter feels ‘sorry’ for women after Donald Trump's election win?
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
‘X-Men’ alum Simon Kinberg helms new 'Star Wars' trilogy
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
Ryan Reynolds makes SHOCKING revelations about hosting 2025 Oscars
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
Cardi B shows off third baby's name in dazzling diamond jewelry?
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
Kourtney Kardashian under fire for lavish birthday party for son Rocky
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
Liam Payne death case takes new turn after close friend arrest
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
Warner Bros. finally breaks silence over 'Joker: Folie à Deux's' disappointing performance
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
Madonna asked Rosie Perez to 'hook her up' with Tupac Shakur
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
Andrea Bocelli spills beans on wild afterparty with Ed Sheeran, Johnny Depp
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
Margot Robbie makes public debut with newborn in tow