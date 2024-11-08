Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call

Shah Rukh Khan is seemingly the next target following similar death threats to Salman Khan.
The superstar received death threats via a phone call, prompting the registration of a case at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai.
As per the investigations, the threat allegedly came from Faizan, a resident of Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
Following the incident, a call was made to the Bandra’s Police Station on November 5, 2024 and a team has been dispatched to investigate further into the matter.
Indian media sources say that the caller threatened to harm the Bollywood superstar if several crores were not paid as ransom.
“Bandra police station received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan and asking for five million INR. An offence has been registered. No arrest has been made yet,” a senior police official revealed.
A case has been filed against the unidentified victim at the Bandra police Station under sections 308(4) and 351(3).
Since receiving the threats, the Jawan actor has been under heightened security for some time.
Back in October 2023, he was granted Y+ security as his protection has been the utmost priority.
Shah Rukh Khan refused to greet fans outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, on his birthday, due to safety concerns.
Also Salman Khan has been getting a string of death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, particularly in relation to his involvement in the blackbuck poaching case.