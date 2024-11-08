King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton wish 21st birthday to Lady Louise

Prince William, Kate Middleton and King Charles took time out from their busy diaries to wish Lady Louise Windsor on her 21st birthday.
The daughter of Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie marked her 21st birthday on November 8, 2024.
To make the young royal feel a little special on her big day, the Royal Family's Instagram account shared a beautiful photo of the birthday girl with a sweet wish, "happy 21st birthday to Lady Louise," and punctuated it with a cake emoji.
Following in Charles' footsteps, the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate also extended their wish to Lady Louise in a personal message.
William and Kate wrote, "Wishing Lady Louise a very Happy 21st Birthday," accompanied by a balloon emoji, a cake emoji, and a birthday card emoji.
The couple also reshared King Charles wish for Lady Louise Windsor.
Despite being the youngest niece of King Charles Lady Louise does not perform any official royal duties.
It is also pertinent to mention that the Royal Family usually does not wish happy birthday to non-working members, including Louise, however, milestone birthdays are exception, which includes Louise's 21st.