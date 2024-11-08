Royal

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton wish 21st birthday to Lady Louise

The Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles wished 21st birthday to Duchess Sophie's daughter Lady Louise Windsor

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Prince William, Kate Middleton and King Charles took time out from their busy diaries to wish Lady Louise Windsor on her 21st birthday.

The daughter of Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie marked her 21st birthday on November 8, 2024.

To make the young royal feel a little special on her big day, the Royal Family's Instagram account shared a beautiful photo of the birthday girl with a sweet wish, "happy 21st birthday to Lady Louise," and punctuated it with a cake emoji.

Following in Charles' footsteps, the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate also extended their wish to Lady Louise in a personal message.

William and Kate wrote, "Wishing Lady Louise a very Happy 21st Birthday," accompanied by a balloon emoji, a cake emoji, and a birthday card emoji.

The couple also reshared King Charles wish for Lady Louise Windsor.

Despite being the youngest niece of King Charles Lady Louise does not perform any official royal duties.

It is also pertinent to mention that the Royal Family usually does not wish happy birthday to non-working members, including Louise, however, milestone birthdays are exception, which includes Louise's 21st.

Royal News

Princess Kate delights fans with major announcement upon William's return
Princess William leaves daughter Charlotte in 'tears' with surprise move
Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle after shocking 'separation'
Princess Anne replaces Queen Camilla on key event with King Charles
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Prince William gives sad update on King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer journey
Prince Harry pens emotional letter on isolation amid rumors of return to UK
Tom Parker reveals family bond between King Charles, Queen Camilla
Jack Whitehall reveals school crush on Kate Middleton and royal encounters
Prince Harry set to visit UK more frequently despite tension with royal family
Prince William enjoys South African hospitality, hints at future family visit
Prince William enjoys BBQ with Heidi Klum before reuniting with Kate Middleton