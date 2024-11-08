Princess Kate delights fans with major announcement upon William's return

Buckingham Palace shared delightful news with the royal fans about Princess Kate's much-awaited public appearance.
As reported by GB, the Palace's spokesperson shared that the Catherine will join the royal family in London to mark Remembrance Day.
The statement reads, "Members of the Royal Family will attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall."
"His Majesty The King became Patron of the Royal British Legion earlier this year."
"The Festival will be attended by His Majesty The King, The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and The Duke of Kent."
Moreover, the Palace's spokesperson shared that King Charles and the key members of the royal family will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.
"The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and The Duke of Kent will also attend the Service," the statement reads.
It is important to note that this will be Kate Middleton's first appearance with the royal family after she completed her chemotherapy.
Notably, this special announcement came after Prince William returned to the UK after his successful tour of Cape Town.