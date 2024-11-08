Princess Kate delights fans with major announcement upon William's return

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Buckingham Palace shared delightful news with the royal fans about Princess Kate's much-awaited public appearance.

As reported by GB, the Palace's spokesperson shared that the Catherine will join the royal family in London to mark Remembrance Day.

The statement reads, "Members of the Royal Family will attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall."

"His Majesty The King became Patron of the Royal British Legion earlier this year."

"The Festival will be attended by His Majesty The King, The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and The Duke of Kent."

Moreover, the Palace's spokesperson shared that King Charles and the key members of the royal family will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and The Duke of Kent will also attend the Service," the statement reads. 

It is important to note that this will be Kate Middleton's first appearance with the royal family after she completed her chemotherapy. 

Notably, this special announcement came after Prince William returned to the UK after his successful tour of Cape Town. 

Royal News

Princess William leaves daughter Charlotte in 'tears' with surprise move
Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle after shocking 'separation'
Princess Anne replaces Queen Camilla on key event with King Charles
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Prince William gives sad update on King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer journey
Prince Harry pens emotional letter on isolation amid rumors of return to UK
Tom Parker reveals family bond between King Charles, Queen Camilla
Jack Whitehall reveals school crush on Kate Middleton and royal encounters
Prince Harry set to visit UK more frequently despite tension with royal family
Prince William enjoys South African hospitality, hints at future family visit
Prince William enjoys BBQ with Heidi Klum before reuniting with Kate Middleton
Prince William gives powerful response on heckling incident in South Africa