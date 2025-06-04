Royal

Princess Estelle, Crown Princess Victoria join Prince Daniel to unveil new 'museum’

Prince Daniel of Sweden unveils historic ‘museum’ in Princess Estelle’s Sculpture Park at Royal Djurgården

Prince Daniel unveils historic ‘museum’ alongside CP Victoria, Princess Estelle
Prince Daniel unveils historic 'museum' alongside CP Victoria, Princess Estelle 

Almost two centuries after it was first imagined, a royal idea for an art museum has been brought back to life.

Earlier this week, Prince Daniel of Sweden unveiled a striking modern sculpture at Princess Estelle’s Sculpture Park on Djurgården.

The Prince was joined by his beloved wife Crown Princess Victoria and their daughter, Princess Estelle.

Taking to its Instagram account on Wednesday, the Swedish royal family shared glimpses into the inauguration of the sculpture, titled “Museum.” 

Prince Daniel's inauguration speech 

“Almost two centuries ago, the idea was born to make Rosendal a place for art. The king (King Karl XIV Johan) also dreamed of building an art museum, right here, where we are standing. Hundreds of marble components were made and delivered. But then times changed. And the museum was never built. The stones were left behind to sleep in silence for nearly two hundred years. Until now,” the husband of Crown Princess Victoria said in his inauguration speech.

He further added, “Today, eleven of those marble fragments rise again. Embedded into a new form, a new voice. The raw, bold language of Monica Sosnowska. I hereby declare the sculpture museum inaugurated. Thank you.”


About Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria's kids

Crown Princess Victoria, the heir apparent to the Swedish throne, and Prince Daniel are doting parents to two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

