Prince William makes first visit to Wattisham Airfield as Colonel-in-Chief  

Prince William has finally visited the Army Air Corps at the regiments at Wattisham months after postponing his high-profile tour.
On June 4th, Wednesday, the official Instagram handle of the Prince of Princess of Wales exclusively dropped a few glimpses into the future King’s esteemed visit.
According to the latest posting of the father-of-three, he was seen wearing an army uniform while touring the multiple departments of the Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk.
During his surprise visit, His Royal Highness was introduced to the 4 Regiment Army Air Corps’ operations by the officials.
This visit marked his first after becoming Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps in May 2024, when King Charles officially handed over the prestigious key role at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop.
Why Prince William postponed his visit to Wattisham earlier this year?
As per the media reports, Prince William was set to visit the Army Air Corps at the regiments at Wattisham in January this year.
However, the royal key engagement was postponed due to poor weather which would have restricted the planned activities, including the visit to the fields in army planes and others.
As of now, it remains unclear whether Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton has also joined him for the key royal event at the Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk.
The Prince of Wales' upcoming key royal engagements:
In addition to the Wattisham Airfield visit, the next heir to the British Throne will attend the upcoming Royal Cornwall Show alongside his aunt, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, on Friday, June 6th.