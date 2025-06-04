Royal

Prince William makes first visit to Wattisham Airfield as Colonel-in-Chief

Prince William exclusively dropped glimpses of his esteemed tour to Wattisham Airfield on Instagram

Prince William makes first visit to Wattisham Airfield as Colonel-in-Chief
Prince William makes first visit to Wattisham Airfield as Colonel-in-Chief  

Prince William has finally visited the Army Air Corps at the regiments at Wattisham months after postponing his high-profile tour.

On June 4th, Wednesday, the official Instagram handle of the Prince of Princess of Wales exclusively dropped a few glimpses into the future King’s esteemed visit.

According to the latest posting of the father-of-three, he was seen wearing an army uniform while touring the multiple departments of the Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk.

Prince William makes first visit to Wattisham Airfield as Colonel-in-Chief

During his surprise visit, His Royal Highness was introduced to the 4 Regiment Army Air Corps’ operations by the officials.

This visit marked his first after becoming Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps in May 2024, when King Charles officially handed over the prestigious key role at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop.

Why Prince William postponed his visit to Wattisham earlier this year? 

As per the media reports, Prince William was set to visit the Army Air Corps at the regiments at Wattisham in January this year.

However, the royal key engagement was postponed due to poor weather which would have restricted the planned activities, including the visit to the fields in army planes and others.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton has also joined him for the key royal event at the Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk.

The Prince of Wales' upcoming key royal engagements: 

In addition to the Wattisham Airfield visit, the next heir to the British Throne will attend the upcoming Royal Cornwall Show alongside his aunt, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, on Friday, June 6th. 

Princess Estelle, Crown Princess Victoria join Prince Daniel to unveil new 'museum’
Princess Estelle, Crown Princess Victoria join Prince Daniel to unveil new 'museum’
Prince Daniel of Sweden unveils historic ‘museum’ in Princess Estelle’s Sculpture Park at Royal Djurgården
Queen Camilla previews British Flowers Week exhibition at Garden Museum
Queen Camilla previews British Flowers Week exhibition at Garden Museum
King Charles' wife Queen Camilla set to celebrate the upcoming annual British Flowers Week
Kensington Palace drops delightful update on Princess Lilibet's birthday
Kensington Palace drops delightful update on Princess Lilibet's birthday
Prince William shares exciting photos as he fulfils huge role given by his father King Charles III
Queen Camilla to star in new Roy Grace thriller about palace murder mystery
Queen Camilla to star in new Roy Grace thriller about palace murder mystery
Her Majesty is all set to feature in a whodunnit thriller alongside King Charles later this year
King Felipe, Letizia step out before monarch’s 10th coronation anniversary
King Felipe, Letizia step out before monarch’s 10th coronation anniversary
Queen Letizia and King Felipe attend special ceremony ahead of His Majesty's 10th coronation anniversary
Crown Prince Christian honoured with thoughtful gift two years after 18th birthday
Crown Prince Christian honoured with thoughtful gift two years after 18th birthday
Crown Prince of Denmark, the eldest child of King Frederik X and Queen Mary received the special gift
Prince Harry issues personal letter ahead of King Charles' birthday
Prince Harry issues personal letter ahead of King Charles' birthday
King Charles, Prince William, Princess Kate are set to reunite for Trooping the Colour to celebrate monarch's birthday
King Charles takes tough decision for Prince Harry amid surname controversy
King Charles takes tough decision for Prince Harry amid surname controversy
King Charles III shatters Prince Harry's reconciliation dreams once again with firm decision against the Duke
Meghan Markle drops Princess Lilibet's new photo on her 4th birthday
Meghan Markle drops Princess Lilibet's new photo on her 4th birthday
Meghan Markle shares Princess Lilibet's never-before-seen photos as she celebrates her fourth birthday
Meghan Markle set to receive big honour at LA Natural History Museum Gala
Meghan Markle set to receive big honour at LA Natural History Museum Gala
Meghan Markle to deliver a speech at the Natural History Museum’s Night of Wonder gala
Queen Camilla chooses neutral ground amid King Charles, Prince Harry rift
Queen Camilla chooses neutral ground amid King Charles, Prince Harry rift
Queen Camilla role revealed in the ongoing family conflict between King Charles, Prince Harry
Prince Harry honors UK veterans with emotional letter
Prince Harry honors UK veterans with emotional letter
Prince Harry pens heartfelt letter ahead of daughter Princess Lilibet's 4th birthday