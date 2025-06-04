Royal

Crown Prince Christian honoured with thoughtful gift two years after 18th birthday

Crown Prince of Denmark, the eldest child of King Frederik X and Queen Mary received the special gift

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Crown Prince Christian was honoured with a heartfelt gift from the special guests,

The Crown Prince of Denmark gifted with a specially curated a book of thank-you letters and reflections from young guests who attended his milestone celebration at Christiansborg Castle.

The Danish Royal family took to the Instagram account on Tuesday to share the glimpses of Prince Christian’s heartfelt meeting.

“Today, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince received a thank you note from three young people, representing the many guests who attended the Crown Prince's 18th Birthday at Christiansborg Castle in October 2023,” the palace penned the caption.


The palace added, “The book, which the young people themselves have taken the initiative to collect and edit, contains personal thank you letters and reflections on the party and has been created jointly over the past year.”

They continued, “The awarding ceremony took place over a glass of sparkling tea and wreath cake in Frederik VIII's Palace in Amalienborg. The three young ones were Viktor Reinholdt Petersen from Hillerød, Viktor Hernvig Ankersen from Faxe and Lucia Julie Lindbæk Roslund from Hillerøds.”

Crown Prince of Denmark birthday:

Christian, Crown Prince of Denmark, the eldest child of King Frederik X and Queen Mary, is the heir apparent to the Danish throne.

Prince Christian is set to celebrate his 20th birthday on 15 October 2025.

The Prince was born in 2005 at Rigshospitalet, the Copenhagen University Hospital, in Copenhagen.

