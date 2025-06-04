Prince Harry issues personal letter ahead of King Charles' birthday

Prince Harry has released a touching letter ahead of estranged father King Charles’ official birthday.
The British monarch will celebrate his milestone birthday with Prince William, Kate Middleon and Queen Camilla at Trooping the Colour on Saturday 14 th June 2025.
On Tuesday, June 3, the Duke of Sussex sent a letter to a group of veterans who achieved a major milestone.
Harry wrote, “I was particularly moved to hear that Corporal Lee Scott's name tag made the journey with you. That gesture speaks volumes, and I know it will have meant the world to Nikki, her family and all those at Scotty's.”
He further added, “Thank you for your strength, your advocacy, and your willingness to make the climb on behalf of others. You've not only conquered Everest-you've brought attention to the sacrifices of our armed forces community in a way few others ever could. Well done Lads! All the best.”
King Charles, Prince William, Kate to attend Trooping the Colour:
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate are expected to reunite for Trooping the Colour.
As per the tradition, the royals will appear on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for the annual RAF fly-past.