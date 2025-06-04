Royal

Queen Camilla to star in new Roy Grace thriller about palace murder mystery

Her Majesty is all set to feature in a whodunnit thriller alongside King Charles later this year

Queen Camilla is stepping into the pages of crime fiction history!

According to Daily Mail, Her Majesty is all set to feature in a whodunnit thriller later this year, with Buckingham Palace as the crime scene.

Camilla has been casted in the latest instalment of Peter James’s internationally bestselling Roy Grace detective series, The Hawk is Dead: A Killer in the Palace, which sees his Brighton-based detective investigating a murder at Palace.

The novel will begin with a dramatic train derailment, gunshots ringing through the air, and Queen Camilla caught in an apparent assassination attempt.

“Opening with a cinematic derailment of the royal train, The Hawk is dead takes Roy Grace deep into the heart of Buckingham Palace, where he is called upon to solve a murder and what looks to be a royal assassination attempt,” its publishers told the outlet yesterday.

They further added, “Queen Camilla, a well-known book-lover and reading champion through her charity, The Queen's Reading Room, has always been one of the first people to receive each Grace novel and is excited to have a starring role, alongside His Majesty King Charles, in Peter's latest thriller.”

Meanwhile, James himself shared that Queen Camilla not only inspired the setting but also provided personal insights and feedback during his research.

The book will be published by Pan Macmillan on October 21.

About Peter James

Peter James is a UK No. 1 bestselling author, best known for writing crime and thriller novels, and the creator of the much-loved Detective Superintendent Roy Grace.

He has penned 21 No.1 Sunday Times bestsellers and sold more than 23 million books globally

