King Charles takes tough decision for Prince Harry amid surname controversy

King Charles III shatters Prince Harry's reconciliation dreams once again with firm decision against the Duke


Prince Harry's calls for reconciliation with King Charles are likely to be ignored yet again.

The 76-year-old monarch, who is under cancer treatment since being diagnosed with the disease last year will not be taking the first step to mend his years long rift with The Duke of Sussex.

Despite Charles cancer diagnosis adding an urgency to hopes for reconciliation before it’s too late, the monarch and his elder son, Prince William are unable to "trust Harry and Meghan" again, five years after they moved to the US.

In PEOPLE magazine's latest cover story, some royal experts have explained the dilemma of the father-son duo, who severed their ties because of Harry and Meghan's derogatory revelations about the Royal Family on multiple occasions after leaving the UK in  2020.

A royal biographer, Sally Bedell Smith explained, “the underlying issue is trust.”

“The King and William don’t trust Harry and Meghan with any kind of confidential conversation,” she added.

Royal experts also believe that it’s the monarch — who should take the first step, but he isn’t surrounded by voices encouraging a reunion with his estranged son.

“There is not a good angel in his ear to say, ‘Be a good dad and make the first move,’” said Valentine Low, the author of an upcoming book Power and the Palace.

Reflecting on Prince Harry's reconciliation plea in BBC interview last month, Low noted, “It wasn’t meant to be an attack, but it would be seen as one.”

“It makes Charles reaching out even harder,” she added.

This cover story comes amid the reports that Harry has a discussion with his uncle Charles Spencer, (brother of Princess Diana) about changing his family’s last name to Spencer.

However, he was told that it will be a difficult process legally.

