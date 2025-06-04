Kensington Palace drops delightful update on Princess Lilibet's birthday

Kensington Palace has released exclusive photos of Prince William on the same day his niece, Princess Lilibet, marked her fourth birthday.
Meghan Markle shared Lilibet's two new unseen photos on Wednesday, June 4, one of which revealed how Prince Harry's daughter look as a 4-year-old.
The first photo saw The Duchess of Sussex affectionately hugging the birthday girl while sitting on what appeared to be a boat.
Alongside the photos, Meghan penned a sweet birthday note for Lili, which read, "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it."
"Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!" Meghan added.
Just hours after Meghan's post was shared, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official page shared William's new photos from his visit to the regiments at Wattisham in Suffolk.
Clad in a military uniform, the heir to the throne visited the place as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps (AAC).
In the photos William could be seen meeting military personnel at the regiments.
This visit marked William's first since taking on the role in May 2024 from his father King Charles.