Royal

Kensington Palace drops delightful update on Princess Lilibet's birthday

Prince William shares delightful update as he takes on huge role held by his father King Charles III

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Kensington Palace drops delightful update on Princess Lilibets birthday
Kensington Palace drops delightful update on Princess Lilibet's birthday

Kensington Palace has released exclusive photos of Prince William on the same day his niece, Princess Lilibet, marked her fourth birthday.

Meghan Markle shared Lilibet's two new unseen photos on Wednesday, June 4, one of which revealed how Prince Harry's daughter look as a 4-year-old.

The first photo saw The Duchess of Sussex affectionately hugging the birthday girl while sitting on what appeared to be a boat.

Alongside the photos, Meghan penned a sweet birthday note for Lili, which read, "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it."

Kensington Palace drops delightful update on Princess Lilibets birthday

"Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!" Meghan added.

Just hours after Meghan's post was shared, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official page shared William's new photos from his visit to the regiments at Wattisham in Suffolk.

Kensington Palace drops delightful update on Princess Lilibets birthday

Clad in a military uniform, the heir to the throne visited the place as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps (AAC).

In the photos William could be seen meeting military personnel at the regiments.

This visit marked William's first since taking on the role in May 2024 from his father King Charles.

Princess Estelle, Crown Princess Victoria join Prince Daniel to unveil new 'museum’
Princess Estelle, Crown Princess Victoria join Prince Daniel to unveil new 'museum’
Prince Daniel of Sweden unveils historic ‘museum’ in Princess Estelle’s Sculpture Park at Royal Djurgården
Queen Camilla previews British Flowers Week exhibition at Garden Museum
Queen Camilla previews British Flowers Week exhibition at Garden Museum
King Charles' wife Queen Camilla set to celebrate the upcoming annual British Flowers Week
Queen Camilla to star in new Roy Grace thriller about palace murder mystery
Queen Camilla to star in new Roy Grace thriller about palace murder mystery
Her Majesty is all set to feature in a whodunnit thriller alongside King Charles later this year
Prince William makes first visit to Wattisham Airfield as Colonel-in-Chief
Prince William makes first visit to Wattisham Airfield as Colonel-in-Chief
Prince William exclusively dropped glimpses of his esteemed tour to Wattisham Airfield on Instagram
King Felipe, Letizia step out before monarch’s 10th coronation anniversary
King Felipe, Letizia step out before monarch’s 10th coronation anniversary
Queen Letizia and King Felipe attend special ceremony ahead of His Majesty's 10th coronation anniversary
Crown Prince Christian honoured with thoughtful gift two years after 18th birthday
Crown Prince Christian honoured with thoughtful gift two years after 18th birthday
Crown Prince of Denmark, the eldest child of King Frederik X and Queen Mary received the special gift
Prince Harry issues personal letter ahead of King Charles' birthday
Prince Harry issues personal letter ahead of King Charles' birthday
King Charles, Prince William, Princess Kate are set to reunite for Trooping the Colour to celebrate monarch's birthday
King Charles takes tough decision for Prince Harry amid surname controversy
King Charles takes tough decision for Prince Harry amid surname controversy
King Charles III shatters Prince Harry's reconciliation dreams once again with firm decision against the Duke
Meghan Markle drops Princess Lilibet's new photo on her 4th birthday
Meghan Markle drops Princess Lilibet's new photo on her 4th birthday
Meghan Markle shares Princess Lilibet's never-before-seen photos as she celebrates her fourth birthday
Meghan Markle set to receive big honour at LA Natural History Museum Gala
Meghan Markle set to receive big honour at LA Natural History Museum Gala
Meghan Markle to deliver a speech at the Natural History Museum’s Night of Wonder gala
Queen Camilla chooses neutral ground amid King Charles, Prince Harry rift
Queen Camilla chooses neutral ground amid King Charles, Prince Harry rift
Queen Camilla role revealed in the ongoing family conflict between King Charles, Prince Harry
Prince Harry honors UK veterans with emotional letter
Prince Harry honors UK veterans with emotional letter
Prince Harry pens heartfelt letter ahead of daughter Princess Lilibet's 4th birthday