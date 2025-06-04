Meghan Markle unveils 'sweetest bond' of Prince Harry, Lilibet on her big day 

Meghan Markle has revealed the sweetest bond between Prince Harry and her daughter Princess Lilibet on the occasion of her fourth birthday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating the special day of their only daughter on Wednesday, June 4th by reminiscing the old memories of the little Princess.
Meghan turned to her official Instagram handle to share a black-and-white photo of the Prince holding Lilibet when she was just a few months old.
The other frame showed the grown-up girl running with her father barefoot on the sand.
“The sweetest bond to watch unfold. Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer. Happy birthday Lili!” she scribbled the caption.
Meghan Markle reminisces her pregnancy days with Prince Harry:
In another birthday tribute post, Meghan shared the never-seen-before side of the Duke and herself, showing her 9 months pregnant bump while grooving to the song in the hospital seemingly a few hours before delivering Lilibet.
She wrote, "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding:
For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who tied the knot on May 19th, 2018, welcomed their only daughter on June 4th, 2021.
In addition to Princess Lilibet, the couple is also parents to their son, Prince Archie.