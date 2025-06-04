Prince William flies helicopter like a pro during first visit as Colonel-in-Chief

Prince William made his first visit to the 4 Regiment Army Air Corps (AAC) base at Wattisham Flying Station in Suffolk on Wednesday.
During the visit, the heir to the throne took to the skies in a helicopter as Colonel-in-Chief of the AAC.
Taking to his joint Instagram account with the Princess of Wales, the future king shared heartwarming peeks into his visit.
In the images, the Prince of Wales could be seen confidently seated in the cockpit, fully immersed in the aircraft’s controls.
While another showed him visiting different areas and meeting military personnel at the regiments as he donned full military fatigues.
"Proud to visit the Army Air Corps as its Colonel-in-Chief. Great to spend time with the soldiers and their families here at Wattisham Air Base. Thank you for the warm welcome and heartening to see the strength of the regiment’s community," he wrote in the caption.
William continued, "Very impressed by the relentless commitment, physical capability and mental acuity on display at the combat PT session. An excellent reflection of the Army Air Corps’ readiness and professionalism!
"A huge thank you to the soldiers and families of the AAC for the warm welcome — and for everything you do," he added.
Prince William as Colonel-in-Chief of the AAC
The Prince of Wales was appointed as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps in May 2024, succeeding his father, King Charles
The monarch officially handed over the role to Prince William at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop on May 13.