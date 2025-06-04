Queen Camilla previews British Flowers Week exhibition at Garden Museum  

Queen Camilla joined forces with Garden Museum's President, Alan Titchmarsh, to preview the annual preparations for the annual British Flowers Week.
The 77-year-old monarch stepped out at the Garden Museum on Wednesday, June 4th, to take a look at the exhibition before marking the festival.
King Charles' wife was invited by the television presenter and horticulturist Alan Titchmarsh, who has served as the museum's President for several years.
Her Majesty was also greeted by the museum's Director, Christopher Woodward, and Chair of Trustees, Rupert Tyler.
Despite being the patron of The Garden Museum, the 76-year-old monarch was notably absent from the pre-festivities.
During the event, Queen toured the exhibition, which consisted of six immersive floral installations highlighting locally-grown seasonal British flowers.
For those unaware, The Garden Museum has been dedicated to exploring and celebrating the art, history, and design of British gardens and their significance in contemporary culture.
In addition to Queen Camilla, the museum's Deputy Director, Sarah Hardy, and florist Shane Connolly, who created the floral arrangements for Their Majesties' Coronation in 2023, were accompanied by the monarch.
She also visited Cecil Beaton's Garden Party, an exhibition showcasing photographs, paintings, drawings, costumes, and set design that examines how flowers influenced Beaton's creative work.
What is British Flowers Week?
British Flowers Week was launched by the UK's premier flower supplier, New Covent Garden Market, and was officially established in 2013.
Since then, the British Royal Family members have been participating in the annual celebrations.