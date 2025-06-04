King Charles snubs Princess Lilibet on her big day to celebrate Queen Camilla

As Princess Lilibet turned four on Wednesday, June 4, all eyes were on King Charles, hoping for a public birthday wish for his granddaughter.
However, the monarch dashed all hopes again as he remained silent on the joyous occasion just like he did on Prince Archie’s big day, last month.
Instead of honoring Prince Harry's little one, King Charles highlighted Queen Camilla’s solo royal outing in London in new Instagram post.
“Celebrating British Flowers Week 2025!” the monarch wrote in the caption alongside a delightful video of Camilla, who could be seen exploring the exhibition.
The Buckingham Palace further added, “The Queen has visited @GardenMuseum to view their new exhibition which features six immersive floral installations and celebrates local, British-cut flowers. Her Majesty also joined school children to learn more about the biology of the tea plant and how to make herbal tea bags.
King Charles’ apparent snub for Prince Harry’s kids has not gone unnoticed by royal watchers, as he sent sweet birthday messages for Prince William’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, and son, Prince Louis, last month.
Meghan Markle's birthday wish for Princess Lilibet
While royal family stayed silent, Meghan Markle marked Lilibet's big day with two new unseen photos and a sweet note.
"Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!" she wrote in the caption.
In the first image, the Duchess of Sussex could be seen affectionately hugging Lilibet while sitting on what appeared to be a boat.
Meanwhile, the next showed them on hospital's bed on the day Lilibet was born back in 2021.