Trending

Virat Kohli celebrates 'most chilled-out' birthday with Anushka Sharma, kids

Cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated 36th birthday on November 5, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Virat Kohli celebrates most chilled-out birthday with Anushka Sharma, kids
Virat Kohli celebrates 'most chilled-out' birthday with Anushka Sharma, kids 

Cricketer Virat Kohli's 36th birthday celebrations were laced with fun and frolic! 

The acclaimed personality graced an event for HSBC in Mumbai where during a conversation he was asked if it was another year wiser for him.

In response, Virat stated, “Wiser toh pata nahi (I don’t know about wiser), older for sure.”

Addressing the lowkey celebrations, Kohli shared, “But probably the most chilled-out birthday I have had in all these years just with Anushka and our two kids at home. Just very relaxed.”

He also added, “And basically, the birthday was for my daughter; it happens so when you have kids.”

Actress Anushka Sharma on her husband’s birthday made a special post on Instagram where she posted a photograph of Kohli carrying Vamika and Akaay in his arms.

It was the first picture the Sanju actress shared of her son, even though the kids faces were hidden with heart emojis.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari left a like on the post.

It is pertinent to mention that Virat kohli married actress Anushka Sharma in 2017. 

Virat Kohli celebrates 'most chilled-out' birthday with Anushka Sharma, kids

Virat Kohli celebrates 'most chilled-out' birthday with Anushka Sharma, kids

Princess Kate delights fans with major announcement upon William's return

Princess Kate delights fans with major announcement upon William's return
India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call

Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call

Trending News

Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call
Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call
Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call
Iqra Aziz marks her mother's birthday with heartfelt gesture: 'a day well spent'
Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call
'Game Changer': Kiara Advani drops new poster ahead of teaser launch event
Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call
Mahira Khan shares first statement after Lifetime Achievement Award win
Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed explore streets of Lahore in style
Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call
Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success
Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call
Ananya Panday shares stunning pictures from friend’s engagement
Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call
Ayeza Khan celebrates son Rayan's 7th birthday with adorable family photos
Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ gives ‘Singham Again’ tough box office competition
Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call
Falak Shabir shares secret to ‘happy marriage’ with Sarah Khan
Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call
Shah Rukh Khan recieves death threats following Salman Khan
Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call
Mahira Khan wins Lifetime Achievement Award by UK Parliament