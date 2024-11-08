Virat Kohli celebrates 'most chilled-out' birthday with Anushka Sharma, kids 

Cricketer Virat Kohli's 36th birthday celebrations were laced with fun and frolic!
The acclaimed personality graced an event for HSBC in Mumbai where during a conversation he was asked if it was another year wiser for him.
In response, Virat stated, “Wiser toh pata nahi (I don’t know about wiser), older for sure.”
Addressing the lowkey celebrations, Kohli shared, “But probably the most chilled-out birthday I have had in all these years just with Anushka and our two kids at home. Just very relaxed.”
He also added, “And basically, the birthday was for my daughter; it happens so when you have kids.”
Actress Anushka Sharma on her husband’s birthday made a special post on Instagram where she posted a photograph of Kohli carrying Vamika and Akaay in his arms.
It was the first picture the Sanju actress shared of her son, even though the kids faces were hidden with heart emojis.
Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari left a like on the post.
It is pertinent to mention that Virat kohli married actress Anushka Sharma in 2017.