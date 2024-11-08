Entertainment

Andrea Bocelli reacts to Kim, Khloé Kardashian fight over him

Andrea Bocelli peformed at Kourtney's 2020 wedding in Portofino and Kim's 2014 wedding in Florence

  • November 08, 2024
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli gushes over Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian's admiration of his music!

In season 3 of The Kardashians, the Kardashian sisters clashed over Bocelli's performances at their weddings, with Kim pointing out she had him sing at her 2014 wedding to Kanye West before Kourtney's 2022 wedding.

"You stole my f---ing wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her Dolce Vita lifestyle? OK,” Kim said in the show in June 2023.

Reacting to the sweet feud, Bocelli admitted that the "two amazing celebrities" are "sincerely my true fans."

"They like me a lot. And this is something that really warms my heart,” he told PEOPLE recently.

Bocelli also addressed the feud in his Instagram storied at the time episode aired.

"Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I'm so flattered that you both love my voice and I'll always be happy to sing to you," he wrote.

Bocelli added referring his son, "But know that there's a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner knows very well. See you soon in Tuscany!"

In July, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian flew to Italy to see him perform at his three-day concert at the Teatro del Silenzio in Tuscany.

