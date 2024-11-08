Lady Louise spotted with beau on 21st birthday after Duchess Sophie's mild injury

Lady Louise Windsor partied hard with her supposed lover Felix da Silva-Clamp on her milestone birthday.
Daughter of Duchess Sophie and Duke Edward's eldest daughter, who has been dating Felix for quite some time was seen partying with him as she marked her 21st birthday on November 8, 2024.
The 16th in line to throne and refered as "secret weapon" of the royal family met Felix at St Andrews University in Scotland.
In one of the the photos obtained by multiple outlets, Lady Louise was seen clicking a selfie with her lover, both of them looked adorable in black outfits.
While another photo showcased the birthday girl slightly leaning her head on Felix's shoulder as they both smiled for the camera.
This delightful update of Prince Harry and William's cousin comes a few days after her mother Sophie dodged a major injury after getting a golf ball struck in her head.
The surprising incident occurred after the duchess's golf shot took a dramatic turn and hit with her own head during a visit to Legoland Windsor on Tuesday.