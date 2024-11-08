Royal

Lady Louise spotted with beau on 21st birthday after Duchess Sophie's mild injury

The eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie marked her 21st birthday with university beau

  November 08, 2024
Lady Louise Windsor partied hard with her supposed lover Felix da Silva-Clamp on her milestone birthday.

Daughter of Duchess Sophie and Duke Edward's eldest daughter, who has been dating Felix for quite some time was seen partying with him as she marked her 21st birthday on November 8, 2024.

The 16th in line to throne and refered as "secret weapon" of the royal family met Felix at St Andrews University in Scotland.

In one of the the photos obtained by multiple outlets, Lady Louise was seen clicking a selfie with her lover, both of them looked adorable in black outfits.

While another photo showcased the birthday girl slightly leaning her head on Felix's shoulder as they both smiled for the camera.

This delightful update of Prince Harry and William's cousin comes a few days after her mother Sophie dodged a major injury after getting a golf ball struck in her head.

The surprising incident occurred after the duchess's golf shot took a dramatic turn and hit with her own head during a visit to Legoland Windsor on Tuesday.

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton wish 21st birthday to Lady Louise
Princess Kate delights fans with major announcement upon William's return
Princess William leaves daughter Charlotte in 'tears' with surprise move
Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle after shocking 'separation'
Princess Anne replaces Queen Camilla on key event with King Charles
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Prince William gives sad update on King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer journey
Prince Harry pens emotional letter on isolation amid rumors of return to UK
Tom Parker reveals family bond between King Charles, Queen Camilla
Jack Whitehall reveals school crush on Kate Middleton and royal encounters
Prince Harry set to visit UK more frequently despite tension with royal family
Prince William enjoys South African hospitality, hints at future family visit