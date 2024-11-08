 Jennifer Lopez recreates iconic 'Attack of the 50 Foot Woman' poster

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  November 08, 2024
Jennifer Lopez goes retro!

The Atlas actress recreated the iconic poster of 1958's Attack of the 50 Foot Woman in an Instagram post.

In the photo, Lopez could be seen wearing an all-leopard ensemble with her coat down to her fuzzy knee-high boots, mirroring Allison Hayes' pose from the original poster hanging on the wall behind her.

Lopez perfectly imitated the late actress as she stood in a slightly crouched position with her arms held in the exact as Hayes and a similar facial expression.

This recreation comes after Deadline reported that Tim Burton is preparing to remake Attack of the 50 Foot Woman, from a script by Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn.

Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to 1988's Beetlejuice has recently released cinemas on September 6 and was a box-office hit.

Attack of the 50 Foot Woman remake would also be a great success, considering the original version of iconic film.

The original film revolves around Nancy Fowler Archer, played by Hayes, who becomes giant-sized after an alien encounter, and then seeks revenge on a cheating husband.

Attack of the 50 Foot Woman was released on May 19, 1958.

