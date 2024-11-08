Entertainment

Cillian Murphy on why rewatching 'Peaky Blinders' brings ‘heartbreak'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Cillian Murphy opened up about the emotional toll of revisiting Peaky Blinders, describing it as 'heartbreaking' to rewatch the show that defined much of his career.

While conversing wit GQ, the Oppenheimer star shared the reason of why watching the old episode of the iconic show is a little bittersweet for him.

He said, “Since I started producing — I was a producer on Peaky — you kind of have to… It kind of takes the curse off of it. It was very nice watching it, because it was actually quite a good show.”

The Small Things Like These star gets emotional when he watched the scenes of Helen McCroy, the actress, who played Polly Gray, died of breast cancer in 2021.

Murphy added, “It was also quite heartbreaking, you know, because I was watching Helen McCrory, and we lost her.”

He continued, "But you can distance yourself from it, and look at and say, 'Right, that's the atmosphere we want. That's the look we need, that's the silhouette, and that's the energy we need from it.' We need to turn it up for the movie, obviously."

To note, Murphy is set to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in The Immortal Man, the new Peaky Blinders movie.

He will share the screen with some former cast, like Stephen Graham, Ian Peck, and Sophie Rundle, as well as new additions, like Tim Roth and Rebecca Ferguson.

