Five craziest Guinness world records

Here are some of the widest Guinness world records, which have left people amazed

  by Web Desk
  November 08, 2024
Some people in the world who want to do something different look different from others, whereas some are naturally different from others. Ginness World Record is a global authority that recognises these crazy yet different people from the rest of the world.

Here are the five weirdest Guinness World Records:

Longest Fingernails On A Pair Of Hands (Female)

Diana Armstrong from Minnesota, USA, holds the record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands. She has 1,306.58 cm (42 ft 10.4 in) long nails. As per the Guinness book of world records, the length of her nails is longer than a standard school bus.

Diana has been growing her finger nails for over 25 years. She last cut her nails in 1997.

Loudest Burp (Female)

Kimberly Winter in Rockville, Maryland, USA, has made a record for the loudest burp, which was measured at 107 decibels (C-weighted). She told Guinness World Records that she had coffee and beer in her breakfast to build up gas in her stomach.

Longest Tongue of Living Dog

A dog named Rocky from Bloomington, Illinois, set a Guinness World Record for the longest tongue on a living dog. The global authority measured that the dog has a 5.47-inch-long tongue.

His owner, Crystal Williams, said she noted the Rocky’s tongue after she heard news about the Labrador named Zoey, whose tongue measured at 12.7 centimetres, or 5 inches.

She said, “It's so long... I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I think we have a shot; I have to look into this.’”

Longest Moustache On A Living Person (Male)

Paul Slosar of Summerville, South Carolina, USA, is the person with the longest moustache in the world. He has grown his 63.5 cm (2 ft 1 in) in "English" style. He also won the US National Beard and Moustache Championships in Casper, Wyoming, US, in November 2022. He has been taking care of his facial hair for the last three decades.

Most Tattooed Man

Lucky Diamond Rich Brisbane, Queensland, Australia holds the Guinness World Records title for the most tattooed person living (male). He joined the circus in 2007 to avoid crime.

As per Guinness World Records, “He has more than 200% coverage, including his eyelids, the delicate skin between the toes, the upper part of the ear canals, and even his gums.”

Lucky has spent over 1,000 hours getting tattooed.

