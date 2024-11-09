Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion

Adele and Rich Paul are eagerly preparing for the future in their new $58 million mansion, reportedly setting up a beautiful nursery as they settle into their lavish Los Angeles estate.
As per US Weekly, the Hello crooner and her boyfriend have their many furry friends, as well as her son, Angelo.
The source shared, “Adele has always been an animal lover,” adding, “At the moment, she’s got two dogs and a cat but she does want to get more animals eventually.”
The source noted, “she was only half-joking when she said she wants to build a special room in her house as a cat nursery.”
They revealed that she has already “fostered 3 kittens not long ago and loved being able to help them, so she wants to do more of that.”
To note, Adele also claimed her love for her pet during a Las Vegas residency performance in October, telling the crowd, “I’m absolutely going to become an emergency foster cat mum once I move into my new house.”
She continued, “I’ve created a room that my fiancée doesn’t even know exists and I’m going to have loads of crates built into the wall with all the supplies.”
Adele and Rich Paul bought luxurious Beverly Hills mega mansion in 2022 and started extensive remodeling work on the property last year.