Queen Rania’s sweet celebration of baby Iman’s first royal milestone

Queen Rania embraced her role as a proud grandmother while celebrating a royal first with her granddaughter, baby Iman.
Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Queen of Jordan shared an adorable snap of her granddaughter, whose parents are the Crown Prince Hussein, and his wife, Princess Rajwa.
In a shared snapshot, Queen Rania, 54, can be seen holding her granddaughter while she engaged in a video call at her desk.
She captioned the post, “Baby Iman's first Zoom board meeting earlier this week.”
To note, the Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa became the parents of the adorable daughter Iman in August 2024.
The official statement from the Royal Hashemite Court was issued to confirn the birth of new born, "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman."
Queen Rania also shared a heartfelt note, "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman.”
She added, "May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."
Baby Iman is the first grandchild of Queen Rania and her husband King Abdullah