Queen Rania’s sweet celebration of baby Iman’s first royal milestone

The Queen of Jordan shared an adorable snap of her granddaughter, Baby Iman

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
Queen Rania embraced her role as a proud grandmother while celebrating a royal first with her granddaughter, baby Iman.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Queen of Jordan shared an adorable snap of her granddaughter, whose parents are the Crown Prince Hussein, and his wife, Princess Rajwa.

In a shared snapshot, Queen Rania, 54, can be seen holding her granddaughter while she engaged in a video call at her desk.

She captioned the post, “Baby Iman's first Zoom board meeting earlier this week.”


To note, the Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa became the parents of the adorable daughter Iman in August 2024.

The official statement from the Royal Hashemite Court was issued to confirn the birth of new born, "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman."

Queen Rania also shared a heartfelt note, "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman.”

She added, "May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."

Baby Iman is the first grandchild of Queen Rania and her husband King Abdullah

Lady Louise spotted with beau on 21st birthday after Duchess Sophie's mild injury
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton wish 21st birthday to Lady Louise
Princess Kate delights fans with major announcement upon William's return
Princess William leaves daughter Charlotte in 'tears' with surprise move
Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle after shocking 'separation'
Princess Anne replaces Queen Camilla on key event with King Charles
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Prince William gives sad update on King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer journey
Prince Harry pens emotional letter on isolation amid rumors of return to UK
Tom Parker reveals family bond between King Charles, Queen Camilla
Jack Whitehall reveals school crush on Kate Middleton and royal encounters