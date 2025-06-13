Royal

Princess Lilibet absent from prominent spot on Royal Family website

The youngest daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, does not have an official page on the Royal Family website

  • by Web Desk
Princess Lilibet has yet to be given a dedicated page on the official Royal Family website, despite her older brother Prince Archie having his own profile.

In 2022, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior working royals but they have their places in the line of succession.

Five years after Megxit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still feature prominently on the Royal Family website, with sections about their roles, titles, and official statements.

On the official website of the Royal family, Harry and Meghan’s official website link also included, stating, "Information about the current work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be found on their official website: sussex.com."

Moreover, Prince Archie also has his own official page on the Royal Family website with the URL: royal.uk/prince-archie-of-sussex.

His page is titled, "Prince Archie of Sussex" and it has the details about his birth and statements of congratulations from members of the Royal Family.

A heartwarming photo of baby Archie with Meghan and Harry, taken shortly after his birth, is also available on the official website.

However, Princess Lilibet is only mentioned in a sentence on Meghan and Harry's joint profile.

The sentence reads, "The couple married in St George's Chapel, Windsor on 19 May 2018 and have two children: Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kids:

To note, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are parents of two kids: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Archie was born in 2019, and after the couple stepped down from the royal duties they welcomed Princess Lilibet in 2021.

