Prince Carl, Princess Sofia mark 10 years of wedding with baby Ines’ christening

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are marking their 10th wedding anniversary with baptizing their baby daughter, Princess Ines.
The Duke and Duchess of Värmland held a royal christening for their 5-month-old daughter at Drottningholm Palace Chapel, a private residence of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, on Friday, June 13.
Princess Ines was baptized by Chief Chaplain Bishop Johan Dalman and Ordinary Chaplain Michael Bjerkhagen, pastor of the Royal Court Assembly, inside the palace.
For the occasion, Princess Sofia wore an elegant yellow dress with matching sandals and a hairband while Prince Carl Philip donned a navy blue military uniform with gold detailing and a light blue sash.
Following the baby's baptism, the family celebrated the joyous occasion with a lavish reception and a private lunch.
Princess Ines’ christening coincided with a milestone 10th wedding anniversary of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, who also shares sons, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian.
About Princess Ines
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed their first daughter, Princess Ines, on February 7, 2025.
Following her birth, King Carl XVI Gustaf announced at a Council of State that his new granddaughter was named Ines Marie Lilian Silvia and would be known as Princess Ines.
The little princess has also been granted the Duchy of Västerbotten, but she does not hold a Royal Highness title.