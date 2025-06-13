Sarah Ferguson makes emotional appeal after King Charles latest snub

Sarah Ferguson shared a heartfelt video to make an emotional plea after receiving a fresh blow from King Charles.
Just a day before the Trooping the Colour event, where Sarah and her ex Prince Andrew are not invited turned to her Instagram stories to post a heart touching video with an emotional request.
Alongside a video of a dog named Coty, Fergie appealed for the donations, "Let's help get dear RPD Coty back on her feet again, so she can have the best ch of her life pain-free and active."
The video also included a slew of photos of Coty clicked on different occasions while highlighting her remarkable achievements in the caption.
This post comes after it was reported that Prince Andrew alongside his daughter Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are not invited at Trooping the Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 14th.