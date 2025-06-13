Sarah Ferguson cherishes heartfelt gift from young student during Áncash trip

Sarah Ferguson’s heartwarming bond with young children is reflected in the special gift she received!
On Friday, June 13, the Duchess of York turned to her official Instagram account to share a carousel of photographs featuring some adorable glimpses from her trip to Áncash, Peru, with a non-profit organization, Misión Huascarán.
The mother of two, who is supporting the organization’s initiatives by paying visit in Peru, engaged with the children and families supported by one of the association’s projects.
During the trip, one of the students named Yanila gifted the Duchess a heartfelt present, which she then proudly shared on her social media handle.
In the last slide of the post, Sarah shared a snap of the adorable gift, which was a special handmade card featuring hand-drawn picture of the Duchess of York and Yanila.
In the caption, Sarah Ferguson penned, “Swipe to the last two slides to see me with a very bright young student, Yanila, who drew a little picture with me, which I’m very proud to say is now hanging on their classroom wall!”
She also reflected on her visit, writing, “A truly heartwarming visit to Áncash with @misionhuscaranperu, meeting the most wonderful children and families at one of their projects. It’s so uplifting to see the incredible work being done to bring hope, education and opportunity to these remarkable communities.”
Who is Sarah Ferguson?
Sarah Ferguson is a British author, philanthropist, television personality, and member of the extended British Royal Family as the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, King Charles’s younger brother.