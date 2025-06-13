Royal

King Charles hosts reception for King's Awards honorees at Windsor Castle

The 76-year-old monarch released exclusive glimpses of his key royal event at Windsor Castle

King Charles III hosted a special reception for The King's Awards recipients to recognize their impeccable craft in their respective fields.

On Friday, June 13th, the British Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle to share exclusive snaps from the prestigious royal event taking place at Windsor Castle. 

For the esteemed ceremony, the 76-year-old monarch was accompanied by his younger sister, Princess Anne, his younger brother and Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, and his wife, Duchess Sophie.

Notably, the next heir to the British throne, and Charles' eldest son, Prince William, and his life partner, Kate Middleton, were marked absent at the esteemed royal gathering.

In addition to William and Kate, His Majesty's wife, Queen Camilla, was unable to join her husband for the key royal ceremony.

"The King, accompanied by other members of The Royal Family, hosted a reception for recipients of The King’s Award for Enterprise at Windsor Castle yesterday, recognizing some of the best British businesses," the caption stated.

They continued, "The Royal Family met winners who are leading in their fields of innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility."

Buckingham Palace further disclosed the names of the honorees who received the noble accolades including the Jelly Cat Enterprises, The Deluxe Group, and Guernsey Glamping.

What is King's Awards for Enterprise?

The King's Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen's Award for Enterprise, is an awards program for British businesses and other organizations that excel at international trade, innovation, sustainable development, or promoting opportunity (through social mobility). 

The initiative was established, on November 30th, 1965. 

