Princess Eugenie echoes William’s passion for cause close to their hearts

Following in Prince William’s footsteps, Princess Eugenie is championing a cause cherished by them both.
Just a few days after the Prince of Wales attended the 2025 Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco to mark World Oceans Day, his cousin Eugenie made her presence felt at the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, for a similar cause – to protect and revive the oceans and marine life.
Turning to Instagram on Friday, June 13, to reflect on her experience, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson shared a delightful post.
In the caption, she expressed, “Delighted to have been at the UN Ocean Conference.”
“An honour to attend the Global Fund for Coral Reefs event and stand alongside those working tirelessly to protect our oceans and restore vital marine ecosystems. #UNOC #ForTheOcean,” the Princess added.
Accompanying the caption was a carousel of beautiful photographs featuring the mother of two exuding glamour in a gorgeous white-and-blue floral dress, which she rewore for the first time since the 2025 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
One of the photos also featured Princess Eugenie with Prince Albert II of Monaco.
Notably, Prince Albert also met Prince William earlier this week in his principality at the 2025 Blue Economy and Finance Forum.
Prince William marks World Oceans Day in Monaco with powerful speech:
On Monday, June 9, Prince William delivered a powerful speech at the 2025 Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco on account of the World Oceans Day.
In his speech, the Prince of Wales emphasized on the significance of “healthy oceans” to all life on earth and called for action to protect them.