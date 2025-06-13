Princess Kate shares big news before royal family's key event

Princess Kate has announced significant news just days before her anticipated public appearance with the Royal Family this weekend.
The Princess of Wales made an announcement through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
The center disclosed on Friday that they funded an innovative new pilot program, 'Happy Little Minds.”
This new program is crafted to change how mental health experts can support babies and young children's social and emotional development within early education settings.
It is reported that the cutting-edge program is a strong collaboration between two leading children's charities, Barnardo’s and Place2Be.
The program, Happy Little Minds, will be able to provide mental health practitioners with bespoke training and ongoing consultation about social and emotional development for nearly 50 early education practitioners across two nurseries in Tower Hamlets and Hackney.
Christian Guy, Executive Director of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood said: "Early education and childcare settings can play such an important and influential role in supporting children and their families at such a vital time, in all sorts of ways.”
Guy added, "If settings are well-supported to promote social and emotional development in babies and young children, there is huge potential to positively impact all children, and for early intervention and prevention of future mental health conditions in those most at risk, which could be truly transformational both for individuals and society.”
He mentioned, "Place2Be and Barnardo's have such a wealth of experience to offer, and this pilot is an important step forward in understanding more about how this can be delivered to best effect."
Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour ceremony:
To note, Princess Kate announced this new initiative ahead of her appearance with Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at this weekend's Trooping the Colour ceremony.