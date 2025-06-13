Royal

Princess Kate shares big news before royal family's key event

The Princess of Wales made an announcement through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Princess Kate has announced significant news just days before her anticipated public appearance with the Royal Family this weekend.

The Princess of Wales made an announcement through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The center disclosed on Friday that they funded an innovative new pilot program, 'Happy Little Minds.”

This new program is crafted to change how mental health experts can support babies and young children's social and emotional development within early education settings.

It is reported that the cutting-edge program is a strong collaboration between two leading children's charities, Barnardo’s and Place2Be.

The program, Happy Little Minds, will be able to provide mental health practitioners with bespoke training and ongoing consultation about social and emotional development for nearly 50 early education practitioners across two nurseries in Tower Hamlets and Hackney.

Christian Guy, Executive Director of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood said: "Early education and childcare settings can play such an important and influential role in supporting children and their families at such a vital time, in all sorts of ways.”

Guy added, "If settings are well-supported to promote social and emotional development in babies and young children, there is huge potential to positively impact all children, and for early intervention and prevention of future mental health conditions in those most at risk, which could be truly transformational both for individuals and society.”

He mentioned, "Place2Be and Barnardo's have such a wealth of experience to offer, and this pilot is an important step forward in understanding more about how this can be delivered to best effect."

Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour ceremony:

To note, Princess Kate announced this new initiative ahead of her appearance with Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at this weekend's Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Princess Lilibet absent from prominent spot on Royal Family website
Princess Lilibet absent from prominent spot on Royal Family website
The youngest daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, does not have an official page on the Royal Family website
King Charles presents new Colours to Coldstream Guards ahead of birthday parade
King Charles presents new Colours to Coldstream Guards ahead of birthday parade
The ceremony was held at the Windsor Castle ahead of the King Charles’ birthday celebrations in London
Prince William hit with sad news ahead of King Charles ceremonial event
Prince William hit with sad news ahead of King Charles ceremonial event
The Prince of Wales will mark the attendance at the royal family's reunion at Trooping the Colour
Prince Carl, Princess Sofia mark 10 years of wedding with baby Ines’ christening
Prince Carl, Princess Sofia mark 10 years of wedding with baby Ines’ christening
The Duke and Duchess of Värmland held a royal christening for their baby girl at Drottningholm Palace
Princess Diana niece Lady Kitty shares delightful update with daughter Athena
Princess Diana niece Lady Kitty shares delightful update with daughter Athena
Lady Kitty Spencer drops a heartfelt message for her daughter Athena with adorable photos
Queen Mary, King Frederik soak up scenery on Faroe Islands getaway
Queen Mary, King Frederik soak up scenery on Faroe Islands getaway
The Danish Monarch and Queen were spotted together in the chilly weather
Sarah Ferguson cherishes heartfelt gift from young student during Áncash trip
Sarah Ferguson cherishes heartfelt gift from young student during Áncash trip
Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson shares sweet glimpses from her visit to Áncash with Misión Huascarán
Princess Eugenie echoes William’s passion for cause close to their hearts
Princess Eugenie echoes William’s passion for cause close to their hearts
Prince Andrew’s younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, follows in her cousin Prince William’s footsteps for a meaningful cause
King Charles hosts reception for King's Awards honorees at Windsor Castle
King Charles hosts reception for King's Awards honorees at Windsor Castle
The 76-year-old monarch released exclusive glimpses of his key royal event at Windsor Castle
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional appeal after King Charles latest snub
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional appeal after King Charles latest snub
Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson shares first social media post after heartbreaking blow from Royal Family
Prince William makes powerful plea to protect rhino rangers' safety
Prince William makes powerful plea to protect rhino rangers' safety
The Prince of Wales drawn attention to rhino rangers’ safety with powerful message on Instagram
King Charles’ Trooping the Colour encounters major obstacle day before event
King Charles’ Trooping the Colour encounters major obstacle day before event
Trooping the Colour is marked every year to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign