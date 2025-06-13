Prince William hit with sad news ahead of King Charles ceremonial event

Prince William has been hit with devastating news as his close friend has tragically passed away at 53.
As per GB News, Sanjay Kapur has died at the age of 53 after reportedly swallowing a bee whilst playing polo in England.
Kapur, a chairman of global automotive parts manufacturer Sona Comstar, breathed his last during the match yesterday afternoon.
Sona Comstar confirmed his death in an official statement, "We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Chairman, Mr Sunjay Kapur.
"He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company."
According to the reports, he suffered a bee sting to the mouth, potentially triggering anaphylactic shock that led to cardiac arrest.
Prior to his death, he had posted on social media about the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.
"Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour," he wrote.
To note, after his divorce from Karisma Kapoor, Kapur married another Bollywood actress, Priya Sachdev Kapur.
The couple welcomed a son, Azarias Kapur, in 2018.
It is important to mention that this devastating news came to Prince William ahead of he is set to attend the royal event.
The Prince of Wales will mark the attendance at the royal family's reunion at Trooping the Colour.