King Charles presents new Colours to Coldstream Guards ahead of birthday parade

King Charles has presented new Colours to the Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle, marking the regiment's 375th anniversary year.
Taking to its Instagram account on Friday, June 13, the Royal family shared glimpses into the ceremony, held in the Windsor Castle's Quadrangle ahead of the King’s official birthday celebrations in London this weekend.
In the video, the battalions could be seen marching from Victoria Barracks through the George IV Gate along with the Band of the Coldstream Guards, before entering the castle.
During the ceremony, the monarch, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Coldstream Guards, presented four ceremonial flags to the 1st and 2nd Battalion (Number 7 Company).
“Ahead of Trooping the Colour tomorrow, The King, as Colonel-in-Chief, has presented New Colours to the @Coldstream_Guards at Windsor Castle. The Colour is a Regiment’s ceremonial flag made of silk damask, with gold thread embroidery and a fringe,”the palace wrote in the caption.
It further added, “During the parade, His Majesty was invited to inspect troops and the New Colours were presented to The King, who touched them in acknowledgment."
The presentation reinforces the regiment's centuries-old service to the Crown and ensures the regiment will carry freshly consecrated Colours for the monarch's official birthday celebrations.
King Charles as Colonel-in-Chief of the Coldstream Guards
King Charles became Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment on December 22, 2022.
The Coldstream Guards regularly guard the Royal Palaces in London and Windsor.