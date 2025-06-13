Royal

Princess Diana niece Lady Kitty shares delightful update with daughter Athena

Late Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer just dropped a heartfelt photos with her daughter Athena.

Kitty, who is known for her impressive modelling career and breathtakingly gorgeous looks spread delight with her and Athena's new photos.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, June , the 34-year-old model shared three photos with her little angle in which they could be seen standing against the famous Friends apartment building.

Kitty put on a leggy display in mini denim shorts and white top.

She accentuated her look with white sneakers and a brown cross-body bag.

While baby Athena looked mini Kitty in a matching frock with white shoes.

Athena's face wasn't visible in the photos which were accompanied with a sweet caption which read, "Anybody who knows me knows how happy this moment made me, Taking Athena to the ‘Friends’ apartment building."

Lady Kitty Spencer welcomed Athena in 2023 with husband Michael Lewis.

