Salman Khan takes big decision for upcoming film amid threats

Superstar Salman Khan faces a string of fresh security threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang

  by Web Desk
  November 09, 2024
Superstar Salman Khan faces a string of fresh security threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Superstar Salman Khan faces a string of fresh security threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang 

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not letting life threats take a toll over his career. 

The star is currently busy filming for his upcoming movie, Sikander, in Hyderabad, under a four-tier security arrangement, hiring the ex-parliamentary personnel.

According to Midday, the shooting has already hit floors at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace Hotel, and a part of the property has been cordoned off to ensure the Tiger 3 actor’s safety.

A source highlighted all the precautionary measures taken, “There are three standing sets, of which two are in the city, but the main location is the palace hotel. Even though they are shooting in one portion, the production team has secured access to the entire hotel and grounds, transforming it into a fortress.”

He added, “While guests can book their stay in the hotel, they have to undergo two levels of screenings, one by the hotel and the other by Salman’s security team.”

“Access to the location is controlled—only those with prior permission can enter, following background and ID checks. The staff also undergo daily screenings, and there is a strict no-swapping policy,” an insider quoted. 

It is further being reported that the Radhe star has government-authorised security, with NSG commandos and police personnel. 

For the unversed, Salman Khan’s life is in danger as he received a string of fresh threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang late Thursday night. 

