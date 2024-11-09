Sabrina Carpenter reacts to first-ever Grammy nomination: WATCH

Sabrina Carpenter is thrilled to hear her first-ever Grammy nomination!
On Friday, November 8, the Recording Academy announced the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, in which the Espresso hitmaker, who is being nominated for the first time, bagged six nominations.
Sharing her thrilled reaction to the milestone achievement, the Short n’ Sweet tour artist dropped excited clips where she can be seen watching the live nominations to which she responded ecstatically.
“Us on the tour bus this morning take a shot every time we scream like fr headphone warning,” wrote the Please Please Please singer in the caption.
The singer continued to share her excitement and gratitude and noted that she had been “dreaming” about this day her whole life.
“This is the first year I’ve watched the live stream where i heard my name! I’d be lying if i said i hadn’t dreamt about this day my whole life so i am filled with gratitude- Thank you @recordingacademy :’)),” concluded Sabrina Carpenter.
The Taste singer has been nominated for:
1- Record of the Year: Espresso.
2- Album of the year: Short n’ Sweet.
3- Song of the Year: Please Please Please.
4- Best New Artist.
5- Best Pop Solo Performance: Espresso.
6- Best Pop Vocal Album: Short n’ Sweet.
Equally excited by the news, Carpenter’s ardent fans also rejoiced over the nominations and shared their love and admiration through the comments.
“SO PROUD OF YOUUU,” commented one, while another expressed, “Crying tears of joy for you brina. We’re all so proud.”
A third fan praised, “YEARS IN THE MAKING. YOU DID IT BABY.”
Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter will perform her next Short n’ Sweet concert at Chase Center in San Francisco, United States on Saturday, November 9, 2024.